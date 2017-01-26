King sets deadline for fire contract

King sets deadline for fire contract

The Common Council has set a one-month deadline to settle a new contract with the fire department before it could potentially make plans to introduce a referendum changing the makeup of the department. During Tuesday's meeting, the council agreed to set a limit on how much longer it would go forward with contract negotiations between the city and the Gloversville Fireman's Association on a new contract.

