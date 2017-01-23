Joint sewer board seeks odor solution

In an attempt to not spend $1 million for an outside fix to its lingering sewer odor problems, the Gloversville-Johnstown Wastewater Treatment Facility is working in-house on the issue. The Gloversville-Johnstown Joint Sewer Board learned in November that equipment to control widespread odors that have delayed a sustained startup of the facility's new $8 million upgrade project the last two years can be installed.

