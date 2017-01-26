Jackson, King to meet Feb. 3
The Glove Cities' mayors decided this week to meet Feb. 3 at Gloversville City Hall to converse on issues of mutual concern to the cities. Gloversville Mayor Dayton King and Johnstown Mayor Vern Jackson agreed in December to meet after Jackson officially took office at the start of the year.
