Housing authority workers speak out

Four employees of the Gloversville Housing Authority, all signers of a complaint letter alleging misconduct and hostile actions by GHA Executive Director Tim Mattice, say they were placed on unpaid suspension Wednesday. The four employees who confirmed they have been suspended are account clerks Tina Sena, Linda Lizio and Janet Luck, and maintenence worker Joe Battaglia.

