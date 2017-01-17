Gloversville students earn college cr...

Gloversville students earn college credits

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

During the Jan. 9 board of education meeting, guidance counselor Sheila Autilio gave a presentation about the district's AP offerings. "The biggest thing going forward is we believe students in AP programs are much more likely to be successful later on," AP courses are college-level courses offered in high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14) Wed nwilliams 26
New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14) Tue Not 2
Ron Savoie (Aug '15) Jan 12 Knows nothing 5
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Jan 8 Wake up 5
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
gesd Dec '16 Amy 2
jbd Dec '16 teacherinGV 1
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,620 • Total comments across all topics: 278,056,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC