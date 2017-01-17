Gloversville students earn college credits
During the Jan. 9 board of education meeting, guidance counselor Sheila Autilio gave a presentation about the district's AP offerings. "The biggest thing going forward is we believe students in AP programs are much more likely to be successful later on," AP courses are college-level courses offered in high school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14)
|Wed
|nwilliams
|26
|New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14)
|Tue
|Not
|2
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|Jan 12
|Knows nothing
|5
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Jan 8
|Wake up
|5
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|gesd
|Dec '16
|Amy
|2
|jbd
|Dec '16
|teacherinGV
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC