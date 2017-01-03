Gloversville school changes close
The Gloversville Enlarged School District Board of Education is getting closer to a potential vote to change the district's configuration. During Monday's board of education meeting, Board President Richard Carlson said the group discussed the options during Wednesday's workshop meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Jan 8
|Wake up
|5
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|Dec 27
|Weird
|4
|Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14)
|Dec 26
|areyouseriou
|25
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|gesd
|Dec 18
|Amy
|2
|jbd
|Dec '16
|teacherinGV
|1
|News Flash Fort Plain To Import Bath Soap
|Dec '16
|Things Looking Up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC