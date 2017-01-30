Gloversville Police Department's Favi...

Gloversville Police Department's Faville promoted to detective

During Tuesday's meeting, Police Chief Marc Porter introduced Jillian Faville. Faville was promoted to the rank of detective this year.

Gloversville, NY

