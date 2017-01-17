Gloversville police arrest 5 for alle...

Gloversville police arrest 5 for alleged heroin sale

Gloversville police arrested five people in two separate incidents on drug charges related to the criminal possession of heroin with intent to sell. Lamonte Frair, 22 of the Bronx, N'Daisha Masse, 19, and Edwin Montanez, 20, both of Syracuse were charged after police allegedly discovered 20 bundles of heroin or 200 bags packaged for sale in their hotel room.

