Gloversville offered 4 downtown properties

During Tuesday's Common Council meeting, city attorney Anthony Casale said David Eager of Two Great Guys Realty has offered the properties of 12, 14, 16 and 18 South Main St. to the city as a donation. The buildings were acquired by the agency in 2002.

