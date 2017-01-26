Gloversville Housing Authority residents call for Mattice to resign
Tenants of the Gloversville Housing Authority expressed their frustrations about what they see as on going problems at the federally funded housing facilities. During a meeting Tuesday, roughly 100 people packed into the community room of Kingsboro Towers, with a few asking for Executive Director Tim Mattice to resign, with one resident asking the board to Mike Ponticello, who was voted in as the board's new chairman during the meeting, said after the meeting the board was not considering terminating Mattice.
