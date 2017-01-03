Gloversville Housing Authority meets in private, excludes board member
The Gloversville Housing Authority Board of Directors held a meeting Monday, but did not allow one of its board members or the general public to attend. Jason Sweeney, a resident commissioner of the Gloversville Housing Authority, was barred entry to the meeting which began Monday morning at approximately 11 a.m. and consisted of what appeared to be a quorum of commissioners, including Anthony Ferraro and Michael Ponticello.
