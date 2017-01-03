Fulton Montgomery Regional Chamber announces 2016 annual award winners

Mark Kilmer, president/CEO of the Fulton Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce, announced today the chamber's 2016 award winners and in addition, the list of sponsors of the 2017 annual Celebration and Cocktail Party, at which the awards will be presented. The chamber's annual celebration is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20 at 308 Prime at the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Gloversville, 308 N. Comrie Ave., and is presented by Gold Sponsor St. Mary's Healthcare.

