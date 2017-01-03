Fulton County Board of Supervisors delegate committees
The Fulton County Board of Supervisors appointed members of various agencies, volunteer boards and commissions at its first regular meeting of the year Monday at the County Office Building. Stead reminded supervisors the New York State Association of Counties will conduct a Legislative Conference Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 at the Desmond Hotel in Albany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Jan 8
|Wake up
|5
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|Dec 27
|Weird
|4
|Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14)
|Dec 26
|areyouseriou
|25
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|gesd
|Dec 18
|Amy
|2
|jbd
|Dec '16
|teacherinGV
|1
|News Flash Fort Plain To Import Bath Soap
|Dec '16
|Things Looking Up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC