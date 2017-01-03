First babies of 2017 check in early
As the world welcomed the new year by counting down the last minutes of 2016, two area families counted down the seconds to when the first baby of the year would be born. St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam delivered the first, at 9:29 a.m. Jan. 1. A 5-pound, 13-ounce, 18-inch baby boy, Trentyn Burnhardt-Martell, was welcomed by father Mike Martell and mother Kari Burnhardt, both of Fultonville.
