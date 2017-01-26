Ethics board needed now
Scott Miller, who was elected Johnstown Councilman-at-large in November, has decided to give up his seat on the council after the Fulton County Board of Ethics ruled he had a conflict of interest due to his employment at the Gloversville-Johnstown Wastewater Treatment Facility. The ethics board said part of the duties of the Johnstown councilman-at-large is serving as mayor if the sitting mayor is unable to do so, as occurred in 2016 when Mayor Michael Julius died.
