Driver faces multiple charges

A driver was ticketed on five charges following an accident investigated by Fulton County sheriff's deputies at 1:03 a.m. Jan. 6 on County Highway 101, west of County Highway 122. Deputies said Sean D. Dufel, 31, of 85 Broad St., Gloversville, was ticketed on charges of: reckless driving, failure to comply to police officer or flag person; failure to stop after emerging from alley, driveway, private road or building; failure to stop at a sign, and imprudent speed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.