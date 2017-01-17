Driver faces multiple charges
A driver was ticketed on five charges following an accident investigated by Fulton County sheriff's deputies at 1:03 a.m. Jan. 6 on County Highway 101, west of County Highway 122. Deputies said Sean D. Dufel, 31, of 85 Broad St., Gloversville, was ticketed on charges of: reckless driving, failure to comply to police officer or flag person; failure to stop after emerging from alley, driveway, private road or building; failure to stop at a sign, and imprudent speed.
