CRG building to undergo $700K renovation

The Fulton County Center for Regional Growth and the city has been awarded a $425,000 grant from the state's Restore NY Funding. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the city, and the CRG, was one of 75 municipalities to have been awarded the grants.

