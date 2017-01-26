CRG building to undergo $700K renovation
The Fulton County Center for Regional Growth and the city has been awarded a $425,000 grant from the state's Restore NY Funding. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the city, and the CRG, was one of 75 municipalities to have been awarded the grants.
