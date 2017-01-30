Couple honored for community service
Catholic Charities of Fulton and Montgomery counties had their 14th annual mid-winter dinner at the Raindancer Restaurant. The event is an opportunity for staff and board members to gather for relaxation, recognition and enjoyment, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pinocchio Trump
|19 hr
|Donald Chump
|1
|lost boyz (Aug '14)
|Mon
|bought a car
|5
|Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14)
|Sat
|Chevy
|28
|Fonda Topix Mods Take Jizz On Face
|Sat
|Piss On Em
|1
|Rob Whitman
|Jan 28
|JJJTZ
|1
|Jamie Buck
|Jan 20
|Chrissy
|1
|New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14)
|Jan 17
|Not
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC