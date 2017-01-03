Councilman-elect Miller doesn't take oath, hires attorney
Republican Councilman-at-Large-elect Scott Miller - the subject of a recent ethics decision - was not sworn in at the Common Council's organizational meeting on Monday at City Hall. After the meeting, Jackson, who was sworn in as mayor, said the city had no comment on Miller's situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|Dec 27
|Weird
|4
|Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14)
|Dec 26
|areyouseriou
|25
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|gesd
|Dec 18
|Amy
|2
|jbd
|Dec 11
|teacherinGV
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Dec 10
|FED UP
|3
|News Flash Fort Plain To Import Bath Soap
|Dec 10
|Things Looking Up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC