Complaint filed against Mattice
Nine employees of the Gloversville Housing Authority have signed a letter sent to the housing authority's Board of Directors alleging Housing Authority Executive Director Tim Mattice has used housing authority personnel to do work for his private company and that Mattice has created a hostile work environment at the authority. Bernard Manzer, a member of the Housing Authority Board of Directors and its secretary, said he received the letter, dated Dec. 29. Manzer confirmed that the nine people who signed the letter are all employees of the Gloversville Housing Authority.
