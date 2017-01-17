City police to hire officer

City police to hire officer

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

According to the fourth quarter report issued by Police Chief Marc Porter, the department is hoping to have a new entry level police officer by the end of the month, hired from the eligible civil service list. The department has hired two new recruits who are expected to finish training this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14) Wed nwilliams 26
New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14) Tue Not 2
Ron Savoie (Aug '15) Jan 12 Knows nothing 5
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Jan 8 Wake up 5
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
gesd Dec '16 Amy 2
jbd Dec '16 teacherinGV 1
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,614 • Total comments across all topics: 278,056,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC