City police to hire officer
According to the fourth quarter report issued by Police Chief Marc Porter, the department is hoping to have a new entry level police officer by the end of the month, hired from the eligible civil service list. The department has hired two new recruits who are expected to finish training this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14)
|Wed
|nwilliams
|26
|New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14)
|Tue
|Not
|2
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|Jan 12
|Knows nothing
|5
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Jan 8
|Wake up
|5
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|gesd
|Dec '16
|Amy
|2
|jbd
|Dec '16
|teacherinGV
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC