City police set to begin wearing body cams

Body cameras are cameras that police officers and other public safety officials wear to record their interactions with others while on the job. "The Gloversville Police Department recognizes that audio and video recording of contacts between department personnel and the public provides an objective record of these events, and the use of a recording system complements field personnel in the performance of their duties by providing a digital record of enforcement and investigative field contacts," According to police, recording of an event or contact also enables the delivery of timely, relevant and appropriate training to maximize safety for our personnel and improve the provision of services to the community.

