City firefighters association responds to Dayton King's call for referendum

The head of the Gloversville Fire Fighters Association has responded to Mayor Dayton King's call for a potential referendum to alter the structure of the fire department if the union and city can't come to an agreement on a new contract by the end of February. In a statement provided to The Leader-Herald on Friday, Edward Martelle said the GFFA does not discuss ongoing contract negotiations outside of official meetings with the city.

