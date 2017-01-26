City firefighters association responds to Dayton King's call for referendum

The head of the Gloversville Fire Fighters Association has responded to Mayor Dayton King's call for a potential referendum to alter the structure of the fire department if the union and city can't come to an agreement on a new contract by the end of February. In a statement provided to The Leader-Herald on Friday, Edward Martelle said the GFFA does not discuss ongoing contract negotiations outside of official meetings with the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.