Chicken and biscuit dinner set

Yesterday

The Wells United Methodist Church, Route 30, is holding a chicken and biscuit dinner on Wednesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The menu consists of chicken in gravy on Bev Peters' biscuits, mashed potatoes, green beans and carrots, beverage and desserts. Cost is by donation.

