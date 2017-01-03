Chamber to hold Business After Hours at Gloversville Dialysis Center
The Fulton Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours event on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Gloversville Dialysis Center at Nathan Littauer Hospital, 99 E. State St. This Business After Hours event will be held at the new Gloversville Dialysis Center adjacent to Nathan Littauer Hospital & Nursing Home, in conjunction with American Renal Associates. Staff from Littauer as well as American Renal Associates will be present and tours of the new center will be provided.
