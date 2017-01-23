Card marking class planned

The Gloversville Public Library adult craft for January will be card making on Wednesday at 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. AMSTERDAM - Winter Showcase XIX will take place on Jan. 29 from 3 to 9 p.m. at the United Presbyterian ... CAROGA - The town board will hold a work session on Monday at 7:30 p.m. The board will conduct any and all ...

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.