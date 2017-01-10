Brooklyn man arrested on drug charges...

Brooklyn man arrested on drug charges in Gloversville

Gloversville police arrested a 30-year-old Brooklyn man on DWI, drug and other charges after a routine traffic stop on Prospect Avenue.

