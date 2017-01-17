Board says sewer capacity sufficient for Estee project
The Gloversville-Johnstown Wastewater Treatment Facility's oversight board last week formally decided the facility has enough sewer capacity to handle a new housing project at the former Estee Middle School. to service a possible 37-unit senior apartment complex at the Estee site.
