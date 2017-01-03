Artista s reception

The Micropolis cooperative Art Gallery in Gloversville hosted a "Meet the Artists' reception with Nicole Hauser, photographer, as first guest artist in 2017. Alex Cooper / Recorder staff Betsy Batchelor, a board member patron at the gallery, talks with guests during an art showing on Friday, January 06, at the Micropolis Cooperative Art Gallery in Gloversville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.