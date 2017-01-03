AAUW to hold Movie Night Jan. 24

The Amsterdam-Gloversville-Johnstown branch of the American Association of University Women will hold a dinner and movie night on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. at 1 Church St., the former YMCA. The meeting will focus on environment concerns.

