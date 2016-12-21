Year-round Santa Claus: Wil Sharpe's food outreach feeds the people most in need
While Santa Claus comes only once a year, there is a person granting wishes and meeting needs all year long. Sharpe moved to Gloversville five years ago, but says he and his wife, Debbie, have stayed because of the need they've seen here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Weird
|4
|Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14)
|Mon
|areyouseriou
|25
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|gesd
|Dec 18
|Amy
|2
|jbd
|Dec 11
|teacherinGV
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Dec 10
|FED UP
|3
|News Flash Fort Plain To Import Bath Soap
|Dec 10
|Things Looking Up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC