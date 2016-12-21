Sewer board approves contracts

The Gloversville-Johnstown Joint Sewer Board recently approved several sludge contracts, including a two-year continuation of the longtime pact the sewer plant has with the Fulton County Department of Solid Waste. The board approved a two-year contract extension to an existing leachate-sludge agreement between the Gloversville-Johnstown Wastewater Treatment Facility and Fulton County.

