Police: Man tied up, beaten and robbed in Mohawk

Wednesday Dec 21

A man was tied up and beaten for two hours Thursday evening before his attacker stole his credit card, cash, checkbook and car and fled down State Highway 5, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said. The victim called 911 about 10:30 p.m. and paramedics arrived to care for the deep cuts and bruises covering his body, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

