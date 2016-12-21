Police: Man tied up, beaten and robbed in Mohawk
A man was tied up and beaten for two hours Thursday evening before his attacker stole his credit card, cash, checkbook and car and fled down State Highway 5, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said. The victim called 911 about 10:30 p.m. and paramedics arrived to care for the deep cuts and bruises covering his body, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Good fella
|32
|gesd
|Dec 18
|Amy
|2
|jbd
|Dec 11
|teacherinGV
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Dec 10
|FED UP
|3
|News Flash Fort Plain To Import Bath Soap
|Dec 10
|Things Looking Up
|1
|News Flash Fort Plain To Have Indoor Plumbing
|Dec 10
|Things Looking Up
|1
|gloversville little huskies (Oct '14)
|Dec 4
|Fred
|5
