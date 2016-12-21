Planning board meeting Tuesday

The Fulton County Planning Board will review two Johnstown-area projects at its 8:45 a.m. meeting Tuesday at the Fort Johnstown Annex. The board will conduct reviews of a site plan for a pre-owned car dealership on Route 30A in the city of Johnstown; and a special-use permit for a solar farm on Route 67 in the town of Johnstown.

