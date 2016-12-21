Man pleads guilty to criminal contempt
A Gloversville man who assaulted a state police dog after jumping out of a third-floor window pleaded guilty last week in Fulton County Court and faces up to three years in prison. Bryant L. Davis, 48, of 26 Prospect Ave., pleaded guilty Dec. 9 before County Court Judge Louise Sira to one charge of first-degree criminal contempt.
