Man killed in Sacandaga snowmobile crash

Man killed in Sacandaga snowmobile crash

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

A snowmobiler died late Friday on Great Sacandaga Lake after his sled hit rocks, careened out of control, and struck more rocks, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Department. The victim, identified at Henry Ross III, 24, of Mayfield was riding on the lake about a half-mile north of Lanzi's on the Lake restaurant off Route 30 in Mayfield shortly before 9 p.m. The victim veered into "large rocks which caused both Mr. Ross and the sled to strike another pile of rocks about 75 feet from initial impact," according to the sheriff's department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Fri Good fella 32
gesd Dec 18 Amy 2
jbd Dec 11 teacherinGV 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Dec 10 FED UP 3
News Flash Fort Plain To Import Bath Soap Dec 10 Things Looking Up 1
News Flash Fort Plain To Have Indoor Plumbing Dec 10 Things Looking Up 1
gloversville little huskies (Oct '14) Dec 4 Fred 5
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,817 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,908

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC