Man killed in Sacandaga snowmobile crash

A snowmobiler died late Friday on Great Sacandaga Lake after his sled hit rocks, careened out of control, and struck more rocks, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Department. The victim, identified at Henry Ross III, 24, of Mayfield was riding on the lake about a half-mile north of Lanzi's on the Lake restaurant off Route 30 in Mayfield shortly before 9 p.m. The victim veered into "large rocks which caused both Mr. Ross and the sled to strike another pile of rocks about 75 feet from initial impact," according to the sheriff's department.

