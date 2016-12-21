Lioness Club set to host monthly dinner

The Galway Lioness Club of Lions District 20-Y2 will hold its monthly dinner meeting on Jan. 4, at the Galway Lions Club building on East Street. Dinner will be held promptly at 7 p.m. The guest speaker of the evening will be Bruce Frazier, a board member of the Mohawk Harvest Co-Op Market.

