Lakata gets water board minutes
Johnstown Interim Mayor Cindy Lakata says the Johnstown Water Board has fulfilled her Freedom of Information Law request for board meeting minutes for the months of August, September and November. Lakata, who will only serve as Johnstown mayor until mayor-elect Vern Jackson is sworn in January, said she plans to review the minutes when she returns to Johnstown from Florida on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Good fella
|32
|gesd
|Dec 18
|Amy
|2
|jbd
|Dec 11
|teacherinGV
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Dec 10
|FED UP
|3
|News Flash Fort Plain To Import Bath Soap
|Dec 10
|Things Looking Up
|1
|News Flash Fort Plain To Have Indoor Plumbing
|Dec 10
|Things Looking Up
|1
|gloversville little huskies (Oct '14)
|Dec 4
|Fred
|5
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC