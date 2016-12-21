Lakata gets water board minutes

Lakata gets water board minutes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Johnstown Interim Mayor Cindy Lakata says the Johnstown Water Board has fulfilled her Freedom of Information Law request for board meeting minutes for the months of August, September and November. Lakata, who will only serve as Johnstown mayor until mayor-elect Vern Jackson is sworn in January, said she plans to review the minutes when she returns to Johnstown from Florida on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Fri Good fella 32
gesd Dec 18 Amy 2
jbd Dec 11 teacherinGV 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Dec 10 FED UP 3
News Flash Fort Plain To Import Bath Soap Dec 10 Things Looking Up 1
News Flash Fort Plain To Have Indoor Plumbing Dec 10 Things Looking Up 1
gloversville little huskies (Oct '14) Dec 4 Fred 5
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,536 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,160

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC