Gloversville woman charged with welfare fraud
A 44-year-old Gloversville woman was arrested after authorities say she attempted to collect $3,569 in welfare benefits she was not entitled to. Lisa Yacano , of 11 Ash Lane, tried to file multiple false applications with the Fulton County Department of Social Services seeking the benefits, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
