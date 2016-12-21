Gloversville Winter Concert

Gloversville music educator Kimberly Miseno-Bowles directs the high school select choir during its performance of "Grown Up Christmas List" at the annual winter concert at Gloversville High School on Dec. 14. Gloversville music educator John Savage, left, conducts the concert band as they perform the song "Northern Exposure." Gloversville High School student and musician John Carpenter plays saxophone with the Gloversville Jazz Band.

