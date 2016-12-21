Gloversville, Northville grants discussed
Grants that could benefit the city of Gloversville and village of Northville were discussed Friday by the Fulton County Center for Regional Growth board of directors. CRG President and CEO Ronald Peters reported a $400,000 grant application was due to go into the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency this week to benefit Gloversville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Good fella
|32
|gesd
|Dec 18
|Amy
|2
|jbd
|Dec 11
|teacherinGV
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Dec 10
|FED UP
|3
|News Flash Fort Plain To Import Bath Soap
|Dec 10
|Things Looking Up
|1
|News Flash Fort Plain To Have Indoor Plumbing
|Dec 10
|Things Looking Up
|1
|gloversville little huskies (Oct '14)
|Dec 4
|Fred
|5
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC