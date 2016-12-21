Gloversville awarded grant for minori...

Gloversville awarded grant for minorities

Thursday Dec 22

The Gloversville Enlarged School District has been awarded a more than $25,000 grant for a cradle-to-college program administered by the state Education Department. State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia announced Dec. 13 that the State Education Department was awarding $7 million in grants to school districts for the state's My Brother's Keeper Initiative MBK Challenge Grant Program.

