Gloversville awarded grant for minorities

The Gloversville Enlarged School District has been awarded a more than $25,000 grant for a cradle-to-college program administered by the state Education Department. State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia announced Dec. 13 that the State Education Department was awarding $7 million in grants to school districts for the state's My Brother's Keeper Initiative MBK Challenge Grant Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.