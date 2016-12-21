Fulton County Year in Review

Fulton County Year in Review

Residents remained "Fulton County Positive" this year as 2016 is coming to an end. In 2016, Fulton County officials have been working on a vision to stimulate growth and economic development, voters approved school capital projects that will upgrade technology and safety for students and the Gloversville Public Library received a $2 million grant from the state.

