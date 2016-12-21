Fulton County to have big election year
Following a slow 2016 local election year, Fulton County will encounter a large election year in 2017, with 76 expired offices including two countywide posts and both Glove Cities mayoral positions. County Board of Elections Deputy Commissioner Theresa Dugan on Friday provided The Leader-Herald with a list of election activity in the county for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Weird
|4
|Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14)
|Dec 26
|areyouseriou
|25
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|gesd
|Dec 18
|Amy
|2
|jbd
|Dec 11
|teacherinGV
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Dec 10
|FED UP
|3
|News Flash Fort Plain To Import Bath Soap
|Dec 10
|Things Looking Up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC