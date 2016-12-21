County to offer free taxi service

The Fulton County Traffic Safety Board will again sponsor a New Year's Eve Free Taxi Ride Program, which runs late Saturday into early Sunday throughout the county. The program is designed to give New Year's Eve revelers in Fulton County a safe ride home from bars and house parties.

