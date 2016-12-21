City library may have temporary space
The Gloversville Public Library is looking at a possible March move to its temporary space at the Fulton County Center for Regional Growth. Library Director Barbara Madonna said the library's plans are currently in the hands of the state Office of Parks Recreation and Historic Preservation.
