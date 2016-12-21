Cheers and jeers
To coming to the rescue. The Fulton County Salvation Army faced a logistical problem this Christmas season - a 100 percent increase in requests for toys for children, but no place to store and package the gifts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14)
|3 hr
|areyouseriou
|25
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|gesd
|Dec 18
|Amy
|2
|jbd
|Dec 11
|teacherinGV
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Dec 10
|FED UP
|3
|News Flash Fort Plain To Import Bath Soap
|Dec 10
|Things Looking Up
|1
|News Flash Fort Plain To Have Indoor Plumbing
|Dec 10
|Things Looking Up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC