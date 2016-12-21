Carols for seniors

The Gloversville High School Select Choir, under the direction of Gloversville Enlarged School District music educator Kimberly Miseno, sings Christmas songs for the seniors at the Gloversville Senior Center in Gloversville on Monday. Attendees applaud as the Gloversville High School Select Choir performs for the seniors at the Gloversville Senior Center in Gloversville on Monday.

