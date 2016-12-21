Cancer screenings for January

Cancer screenings for January

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Recorder

The Cancer Services Program of Fulton, Montgomery & Schenectady Counties is offering free cancer screening events for women 40-64 years old who do not have health insurance. Participants may be eligible for a breast exam, Pap test, mammogram and/or colorectal cancer screening kit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Savoie (Aug '15) Tue Weird 4
Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14) Mon areyouseriou 25
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
gesd Dec 18 Amy 2
jbd Dec 11 teacherinGV 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Dec 10 FED UP 3
News Flash Fort Plain To Import Bath Soap Dec 10 Things Looking Up 1
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,833 • Total comments across all topics: 277,403,095

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC