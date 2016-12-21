Cancer screenings for January
The Cancer Services Program of Fulton, Montgomery & Schenectady Counties is offering free cancer screening events for women 40-64 years old who do not have health insurance. Participants may be eligible for a breast exam, Pap test, mammogram and/or colorectal cancer screening kit.
