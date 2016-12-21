Bowling tournament set for Sunday

Shifts are noon and 3 p.m., and a third shift will be added at 6 p.m., if needed. GLOVERSVILLE -Travis D. Gallt, 21, 981 North Bush Road, was taken into custody on Dec. 20 by city police on a ... TRIBES HILL - The Tribes Hill Fish and Game Club has re-elected its officers for 2017 at a recent meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.